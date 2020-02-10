Farmory opens fish hatchery

The Farmory in Green Bay is launching a new fish hatchery with a ceremonial ribbon cutting Monday afternoon.

WBAY Photo

The Farmory's mission is to bring sustainable, indoor agriculture to the Green Bay community.

The new fish hatchery can produce 500,000 fish each year. They'll be sold to local farmers who will grow them to a larger size.

Farmory Executive Director Claire Thompson says with the yellow perch shortage in Lake Michigan, producing them locally will help fill the demand.

"This year the catch was very poor, as it is in many years, so there's not going to be enough perch for the Friday night fish fry. That's why we're focusing on yellow perch: There's a huge demand for it. We love it. We want to eat it. We want to be able to grow it sustainably here in Green Bay," Thompson said.

The Farmory plans an open house this spring.