Farmers' year-long crop challenges continue

To say it's been a challenging year for Wisconsin farmers would be an understatement.

As of Monday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported roughly one third of the state's corn fields had yet to be harvested, which is a good month behind schedule.

Record-shattering precipitation has been a headache all year long.

At the Rio Creek Feed Mill in Kewaunee County, the corn continues to trickle in from the fields.

Feed mill manager Adam Barta says 2019 will go down as a year of stressed crops and stressed farmers on historical levels.

"Many farmers that have been farming for a lot longer than I've been around saying how they've never seen a year like this, they've been farming for 40-50 years and just shaking their heads saying I can't believe we had a year like this," says Barta.

"An unfortunate year all around, it was difficult, darn near impossible to get crops in when they wanted to, the growing season was cooler than usual and then we went into fall and it just didn't stop raining," adds Aerica Bjurstrom, Kewaunee County Agriculture Agent.

Bjurstrom says it's not uncommon to see standing corn in December but the amount this year is staggering.

"Usually it's not a third of the corn still standing by now," says Bjurstrom.

And it's not just corn farmers are struggling with.

"There's still a lot of soy beans in the fields and there's really not a lot of options to get out there once the snow covers them up, at least with corn you can drive over the snow and get the corn out of the field, but soy beans are buried, it's a lost crop," says Bjurstrom.

Also due to the wet weather conditions, Bjurstrom says farmers planted very little in the way of cover crops and winter wheat this fall.

Both Barta and Bjurstrom say after the two wettest years in more than a century, farmers are praying 2020 will be more kind.

"Think everybody is looking forward to just having this year over with, especially those farmers, they're done with this year," says Bjurstrom.