Farmers markets implementing new safety measures for summer season

Some farmers markets are gearing up for summer seasons, though they won’t run quite the same way this year.

“I love the farmer’s market. I miss my vendors and all the people who shop at the market tremendously. I mean it is just the place to be on Saturday morning and I can’t wait for it to start,” said Oshkosh Farmers Markets Manager Michelle Schmid-Schultz.

Schultz is excited, but knows things will have to be different when the market kicks off June 6.

“There’s been some tremendous challenges in order to get our markets set up this year,” said Schultz.

One of the biggest changes is that only agricultural and food vendors can participate. There won’t be any music, kids activities, or special events. Plus, the way people shop the market will look a lot different.

“What we’re asking is that each vendor have an area where they’ve marked off six-foot social distancing spaces so customers know where to wait and where to pick up items,” said Schultz. “What they’ll do is they’ll point to the items they wish to purchase and the vendor will grab the item and will set it on a service table.”

Schultz coordinated with the area health department and city to determine these safety measures.

“It limits contact a lot... there’s significant safety social distancing,” said Schultz.

Appleton Downtown, Inc. worked with its health department as well when coordinating its upcoming farmers market which will start July 4th this year.

“We just wanted to give ourselves a little bit of extra time to come up with those different additional guidelines and safety precautions,” said Community Partnership Director Djuanna Hugdahl.

Hugdahl says the Appleton market will have many of the same safety features as Oshkosh. They will also have volunteers handing out masks to anyone attending who may need one.

Though it’ll be different, Hugdahl is glad the market can continue.

“Our entire state has embraced farmers and the farmer market,” said Hugdahl. “So, for the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the state to agree that that is an essential food source for people and for them to be able to get the local produce items, it’s wonderful.”

Organizers hope to see people continue their support of local producers, while keeping safety in mind.

“We don’t want to make the current situation with COVID-19 any worse than it already is, so we’re going to go above and beyond and do as much as we possibly can to keep both our vendors and our community safe,” said Schultz.

For more information on the Oshkosh Farmers Market CLICK HERE

For more information on the Downtown Appleton Farmers Market CLICK HERE