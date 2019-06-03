Farmers State Bank robbed in Waupaca County

The Waupaca County Sheriff's Office is investigating a robbery in Fremont Monday afternoon.

A 911 call reported an armed robbery at Farmers State Bank at 3:37 p.m.

The robber showed a handgun and got away with money. He went out through a side door and drove off.

Fremont police and the sheriff's office both responded to the call.

The only description of the robber is that he was a white male, about six feet tall. His vehicle was not described. We're told this is the only description the sheriff's office has to release at this time.

If anyone has information that can help investigators, call the sheriff's office at (715) 258-4466. You can provide the information anonymously through Waupaca County Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-888-258-9955 or texting 274637 with the word CRIMES and your tip.