Farmers Market on Broadway returns with public health guidelines

The Farmers Market on Broadway returns for the season June 3.

The popular summer event is held every Wednesday in downtown Green Bay.

The market will look a little different due to the coronavirus pandemic. Organizers have put in place protocols to protect vendors and visitors.

First, the Farmers Market has been moved to Leicht Memorial Park, 128 Dousman. This move allows space for vendors and shoppers to spread out and physically distance.

The focus of these first markets will be on fresh produce. There will be no hot or prepared food for sale. Organizers hope to phase that back in at a later time.

"We're excited. We've worked very hard to come up with a plan that we feel is safe and works for everyone. It would be nice to know what the turnout is going to be, but we have our capacity in place and our line queue if we need to use that," says Chelsea Kocken, On Broadway, Inc.

Hours for the Wednesday Farmers Market are 4-7 p.m.

People are encouraged to wear a mask.

Organizers ask that you do not touch products prior to purchase.

Hand sanitizer stations will be available.

If you are sick, stay home.

CLICK HERE to learn more about changes for the 2020 Farmers Market on Broadway.