The Farmers' Market on Broadway is back and bigger than ever.

Farmers' Market on Broadway. (WBAY Photo)

The 2019 Farmers' Market kicks off Wednesday, May 29 at 3 p.m. Vendors will offer up the traditional array of food, local produce, drinks, clothing, flowers, plants, homemade goods and more.

The Farmers' Market is every Wednesday during the summer months.

The market has added a third stage for this summer's weekly party in the Broadway District. The Farmers' Market is working with the Weidner Center to bring music acts to the stage.

The popular Farmers' Market started 16 years ago. On Broadway Inc says the mission remains the same--to support local business.

"If they don't go to the business that day they may see one and say, 'oh I didn't know this was here,'" says Chelsea Kocken, On Broadway Inc. "And then they come back, or they are popping in and shopping that night. The businesses definitely do see an uptick in their sales that night, we know, and have talked to them and most of them really enjoy the market."

On Broadway Inc is looking for volunteers to help set up tents and signs each week.


