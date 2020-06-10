Farmers Market on Broadway canceled due to weather

The Farmers Market on Broadway is canceled Wednesday, June 10, due to weather.

Strong winds, hail and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon.

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Steve Beylon says, "As a cold front arrives, we'll see more showers and thunderstorms popping up this afternoon and evening. We have a 'marginal' risk of severe weather this afternoon, with damaging storms more likely to develop across lower Michigan. Some of our storms may have some downpours, 1 inch diameter hail and gusty winds."

Some sunshine has returned across eastern Wisconsin. However, with a humid air mass, and a front coming in from the west, thunderstorms will develop this afternoon. We're analyzing storm threats in the First Alert Weather Center: #WBAY #WBAYFirstAlert #wiwx pic.twitter.com/l18n7LbUSa — Steve Beylon WBAY (@SteveBeylonWBAY) June 10, 2020

CLICK HERE for the First Alert Forecast.

CLICK HERE to download the First Alert Weather App.

Farmers Market organizers say they consulted with the National Weather Service before making the decision. Several vendors backed out due to weather concerns.

“It has been a tough year for events, to lose another market for our vendors and community is difficult,” said Chelsea Kocken, Assistant Director, On Broadway, Inc. “We do not take any of these decisions lightly as we know the impact that it has, however, safety is our top priority and we feel it is the best decision to cancel the market this evening.”

The Farmers Market on Broadway opened last week. It is being held at Leicht Memorial Park for physical distancing and safety during the coronavirus pandemic.