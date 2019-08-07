Farmers' Market on Broadway canceled due to severe weather threat

The Farmers' Market on Broadway is canceled for Aug. 7 due to the threat of severe weather.

On Broadway says it consulted with the National Weather Service before making a decision.

StormCenter 2 says a round of strong to severe thunderstorms will arrive Wednesday afternoon and evening. Similar to Monday's storms, they may have high winds and heavy rainfall. It's a Weather Aware Day.

“Safety is one of our top priorities in the Broadway District. Given the unpredictable weather pattern and uncertainty of the severe storms expected to hit our area, we felt this was the best decision to ensure the safety of event attendees, vendors and entertainers,” said Chelsea Kocken, Marketing and Events Manager, On Broadway, Inc.

