Farm Aid brings concert to Wisconsin

Farm Aid announced its 2019 music and food festival will be held in Wisconsin this year.

Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, Neil Young, and The Dave Matthews Band will headline Farm Aid when it plays Alpine Valley in East Troy on September 21.

Other scheduled performers include Brothers Osborne, Jamey Johnson, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Particle Kid, Margo Price, Bonnie Raitt, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Tanya Tucker and Yola.

Farm Aid says it chose Wisconsin because of the state's dairy crisis. The state leads the country in farm bankruptcies for three straight years.

"So many factors that, when we go to the farmers market or the grocery store, we don't necessarily think about it, but these people are critical to the success and well-being of all of us, so we want to be sure that we drive that home and celebrate them," Farm Aid communications director Jennifer Fahy said.

Farm Aid has raised $57 million for family farms in America since 1985.

