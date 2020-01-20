Fans welcome Packers home at Austin Straubel following NFC Championship loss

Packers fans made sure the team was welcomed home and thanked for a great season early Monday morning.

Fans lined up at Austin Straubel Airport in Green Bay as the team landed around 5:30 a.m.

Packers players were greeted with applause, and gave a few waves and high fives as they walked through.

"It still hurts, and I can only imagine what it's like for the team, but still so darn proud because we were one of the final four teams back and one game away from the Super Bowl," said fan Jessica Zeitler.

The Packers were just one year removed from firing Coach Mike McCarthy and missing the playoffs for the second year in a row.

New head coach Matt LaFleur led the team back to a division title adn a deep playoff run.

At a post-game news conference, veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers said the loss was slightly more disappointing.

"We weren't picked by most people to win our division, and we found a way to not only do that, but win a home playoff game and get to this spot, so it almost felt like it was meant to be so it's disappointing, a little more disappointing then you realize you know I don't have the same number of years ahead of me as I do behind me, so it's slightly more disappointing," said Rodgers.

San Francisco will travel to Miami to take on the Chiefs in Super Bowl 54.

The Chiefs defeated the Titans 35-24.

It will be the Chiefs' first Super Bowl appearance in 50 years.