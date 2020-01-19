Fans: Packers have to 'give it their all' in NFC Championship

There's a different mood ahead of the NFC Championship game.

Last week, many Packers fans felt confident the team would defeat the Seahawks.

This week, many fans still believe the green and gold can do it again, they also admit the Packers will have to give it their all to beat the 49ers.

"I think it's going to be a close game, I think it's going to be a defensive game. I think the Packers actually have a pretty good shot. I know they got whooped up on last time, but, I think it's going to be a close game. I think Packers by 7," says Packers fan Anders Goderstad.

"You know I have a really good feeling about this. It's going to be tough, it's not going to be easy but I have to believe. I've been carrying around a believe sign for 23 years. So this time, we're going to get it right," says fellow fan Mary Kay Charbonneau.

Fans hope that belief from everyone will help push the Packers to a win.