Fan favorite Haunted Mansion set to open

Students and teachers in Door County are hoping you are up for a spooky experience this month.

If you're looking for a frightfully fun time as Halloween approaches, look no further than The Haunted Mansion at Quietwoods South Camping Resort, 9245 Lovers Lane, in Brussels.

"We've grown quite a bit from our early days of a house with 7-8 rooms and hay wagon rides to now a full-blown attraction where we have a corn maze trail, Zombus rides to the mansion, featuring almost 30 rooms in the house, so four attractions all for one price," says Cory Vandertie, Southern Door Elementary School principal and Haunted Mansion project co-manager.

This Friday night, October 4, The Haunted Mansion will open for its 14th season.

"It brings together the entire community. Every season we have over 500 volunteers to earn over 9,000 volunteer hours, all to support K through 12 programs at Southern Door," says Vandertie.

To date, The Haunted Mansion has raised an astounding $325,000, and every penny goes to student programs.

The volunteers take their roles seriously and love it.

"Every other year we go to a convention in St. Louis, haunters convention -- because there's a convention for everything -- but we go there and we learn that people are going to remember the first thing they saw, the last thing they saw and the thing that scared the heck out of their friend," says Rick Rankin, a volunteer actor.

Voted fan-favorite haunted attraction in Northeast Wisconsin nine years in a row by Haunted Wisconsin, volunteers spend two months, united in effort, to create the mansion's scares and suspense.

"That's what keeps people coming back year after year, because it's different and they don't know what to expect," says Judy Jesse, a volunteer art director.

"These people that I work with from the community, they have become part of my family," adds Sue Marchant, a volunteer coordinator.

Haunted Mansion is open Fridays and Saturdays in October. Fridays the box office opens at 6:30 p.m. with attractions opening t 7. Saturdays the box office opens at 4:30 p.m. with scare-free fun and the lights up from 4:30 to 5:30, then the haunting begins at 7.