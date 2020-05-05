Famous Tommy Bartlett Show canceled; 115 summer jobs lost

The world-famous Tommy Bartlett Show in the Wisconsin Dells canceled what would have been its 69th season this summer.

The family-owned Tommy Bartlett Inc. says there's too much uncertainty during the pandemic whether businesses would be allowed to open and whether crowds would be allowed to watch the stage and water show.

The company says 115 summer jobs are lost in areas including stage performers and water skiers, concessions, tickets, sound and lighting.

Tommy Bartlett Inc. anticipates the Tommy Bartlett will be able to open when the pandemic eases and it expects to have its 69th season, delayed by a year, in summer 2021.

"I am saddened that we will not be having a Tommy Bartlett Show this summer," Jill Diehl, executive vice president and general manager, wrote in a statement. "It’s incredibly sad to realize it won’t be happening. The show is everything to our family and I feel heartbroken."