Family’s lemonade stand supports “We All Rise” African American Resource Center

Nelson family helps Green Bay African American Resource Center with lemonade stand.
Nelson family helps Green Bay African American Resource Center with lemonade stand.(WBAY)
By Kati Anderson
Published: Jun. 8, 2020 at 10:34 PM CDT
We've seen protests across the country in response to George Floyd's death and demands for social justice reform.

One Green Bay family is showing their support with a twist.

“My friend Andrea and I have been talking quite a bit. We both lived in Minneapolis for a while and we kept talking about how we wanted to do something more than go to a march,” said Amanda Nelson.

That's when she got her daughters involved and started raising money for "We All Rise" African American Resource Center.

The non-profit works with African American families, educating them about black history, culture and healthy relationships.

“We expanded our work from youth programming to an organization that can support the whole black family and that is what the result of ‘We All Rise’ is,” said Robin Tinnon, executive director of “We All Rise.”

The girls started the lemonade stand on Sunday and again on Monday. They raised more than $600 for the nonprofit, but Nelson is using it as a lesson for her kids.

“It's hard, we just try to talk as gently as we can so we don't scare them, because a lot of the things we see are scary; and they have black friends and we need to support them as best as we can,” said Nelson.

Those with the organization say, that's what it's all about.

“It resembles what necessary work that we have found instrumental in building up our entire community with black youth…That these young people are standing in solidarity with us at such a young age,” said Tinnon.

