Family-owned restaurant hit by pandemic worried about the future

Small businesses across Northeast Wisconsin are struggling to make ends meet. A local restaurant in Green Bay says the pandemic could have long-term effects on its future.

A familiar scene at Pablo's Mexican Grill and Cantina in Green Bay empty tables and chairs.

“We did a little prayer and we said, well it's in God's hands,” said Claudia Torres Part-Owner of Pablo’s Mexican Grill and Cantina in Green Bay.

The Torres family says it's been hard to pay the bills even with federal support loans. The restaurant is making only 20% in sales per month, compared to sales before the safer at home order.

Other states have eased restrictions, allowing restaurants to bring in a small percentage of patrons but the Torres family said that may not be good enough long-term.

“It would end up hurting our business more than anything just because we would have all our lights on our music going, employees are being paid, everything in the back is on, and we would still need to pay all utilities, all our rent,” said Pablo Torres.

The family said higher beef prices is an issue and they've chosen to not sell alcohol curb-side saying there's still no answer on whether it's legal or not. The owners say at one point, much like other businesses, they were using delivery services like Eat Street, for example, but even that has a fee attached to every order.

They've chosen to do curbside three days a week and the community has chipped in with a Go Fund Me page, and loyal customers are helping for now.

“We serve the community and the community is now serving us, but it's kind of hard,” said Claudia.

