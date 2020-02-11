Family of "sweet little kindergartner" killed in crash visits school

The community of Plainfield continues to cope with the loss of the young girl hit and killed by a truck while she was boarding her school bus.

Tri-County Area School District says the family of the "sweet little kindergartner" visited the elementary school Tuesday and spent time with a counselor.

The six-year-old girl's mother, sisters, grandmother and other family members visited the school.

"Please continue to keep this family in your thoughts and prayers," reads a statement from the district.

The district is also offering counseling to students and staff and the bus driver. A local minister has also offered help for those seeking spiritual support.

The school also thanked community members and neighboring schools for offering financial support to the family.

Those big hearts include the family of Miguel Duran, 9. As Action 2 News has reported, Miguel has terminal cancer and the school community has raised more than $2,700 for his family. Miguel heard about the crash and insisted on re-donating those funds to the little girl's family. Action 2 News caught up with Miguel and his family and will have a full report on their selflessness Tuesday on Action 2 News.

"The thoughtfulness and humanity being shown by many is both inspiring and humbling," says the district.

The crash happened near Plainfield around 7:15 a.m. Monday CLICK HERE for coverage of the crash.

According to a school administrator, the school bus stopped along State Highway 73 near 11th Avenue with its lights flashing. The girls had already crossed Highway 73 with other family members and were waiting to get on their bus when a Chevy Silverado came up on the right-hand side of the bus.

The kindergartner died before she could be transported to a hospital.

The school district says her 4-year-old sister was treated at a hospital and is back home with her family.

It's unclear why the pickup truck, going in the same direction as the bus, came around the right side of the bus on a two-lane road, but people near the scene said it was extremely foggy in the area Monday morning.

The Waushara County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation.

No names have been released.