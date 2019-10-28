Family of slain DNR warden leads effort to re-name Suamico Boat Landing

A Suamico family is pushing local leaders to change the name of the boat landing in honor of a slain DNR warden.

Neil La Fave was murdered on his 32nd birthday--Sept. 24, 1971. A poacher gunned the warden down in the Sensiba Wildlife Area.

Nicki DeGreef was only two-years-old when her father was murdered.

"It's just amazing. I'm overwhelmed with all the support," says DeGreef.

A memorial sits at the entrance to Sensiba. That's where La Fave's truck was found.

Family and friends believe Neil deserves more recognition.

"I don't think many people understand what the significance behind it is," says Kelly Malchow.

Kelly Malchow was inspired by a Facebook post from Nicki DeGreef on the anniversary of Neil La Fave's murder. Malchow came up with the idea to re-name the nearby Suamico Boat Landing as "La Fave's Landing."

"My uncle was a fellow warden and friends with Neil, and I grew up with the story," says Malchow. "It's been part of Suamico folklore or legend, and I just decided that, at the center of the story, there is a family that suffered a horrific loss and that something should have been done a little bit better than what's been done to recognize it."

DeGreef created a change.org petition to get support for the La Fave's Landing recognition. CLICK HERE to view the petition.

She is asking the community to attend two meetings to show support for the effort:

Monday, Nov. 4 Suamico Village Board Meeting, 12781 Velp Ave, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 18 Brown County Board of Supervisors Meeting, Green Bay City Hall, 100 N Jefferson , 6 p.m.

"My kids are in their 20s, and I know that a lot of their friends don't know about the status of their grandfather," says DeGreef.

Seven Wisconsin DNR officers have been killed on duty since 1923. The DNR supports the La Fave's Landing petition.

"I'm very proud of the family for taking this on," says Conservation Warden Chris Groth.

Conservation Warden Chris Groth wants people to remember the service and sacrifice of people doing what can be a very dangerous job.

"It's a sad story, but at least they're remembered. It's the old saying, dead but not forgotten and that's the value of it," says Groth.

