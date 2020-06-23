Family of missing Menominee Reservation woman seeking answers

A Menominee County family is looking for answers as the community searches for 22-year old Katelyn Kelley who went missing one week ago.

New details in the investigation reveal Kelley was last seen in the City of Shawano. It's the same night police believe she was picked up by someone in the area of County Highway VV and Silver Canoe Road on the Menominee Reservation.

She has brown eyes and brown hair and was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, black swimsuit type top underneath, blue jean shorts and flip flops.

A loving mother and daughter not one to leave town without saying a word to her family.

“She usually contacts me right away the next morning, or she'll let me know when she gets home, she knows how much i worry about her, she'll contact me and let me know that she's okay,” said Michelle Kelley, the missing woman’s mother.

Michelle Kelley said it's just not like her daughter. It's been a week since anyone has seen or heard from Katelyn and it's breaking her heart.

“She needs to be home by her family and her baby, this is very unlike her to be gone this long even like a couple days, I am just worried, I want her home, I just want to know where she is,” said Michelle Kelley.

Menominee Tribal Police Department is now working with surrounding jurisdictions to find Katelyn.

“According to the witness, is she returned back this way, approximately 15 minutes later and she did not see her (Kelley) walking westbound so that's why we believe she was picked up in a vehicle,” said Chief of Police for the Menominee Tribal Police Department, Richard Nacotee.

The Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women organization is trying to help and said its statistics continue to soar at an alarming rate, but Katelyn's family is hopeful and is asking for anyone who knows anything to please come forward.

If you know anything about the case you are asked to call Menominee Tribal police at (715) 799-3881.

