Family of elderly driver suing Wisconsin DMV

The family of a Wisconsin woman is suing the state's Division of Motor Vehicles alleging she broke her wrist after an agency employee told her she had to walk without her cane to renew her license.

The Journal Sentinel reported this week the employee from a West Bend DMV denied her renewal and told the 78-year-old woman she needed a medical examination because of her fall before she could renew her license.

The federal lawsuit from the woman's estate alleges that making applicants walk without a cane or crutches as a condition of getting a driver's license violates the Americans with Disabilities Act.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

