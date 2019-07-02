Family of Mitch Lundgaard thanks community for support

The family of Mitch Lundgaard is thanking the community for its support in a letter sent to WBAY-TV.

Lundgaard died in the line of duty in May while responding to a medical call at the Appleton Transit Center.

Read the full letter bellow:

"We would like to extend our heartfelt appreciation for the outpouring of support from our friends, family and community during this extremely difficult time in our lives. It is hard to put into words how thankful we are for the love and support that has been shown to our family. Due to the overwhelming generosity of this community, it is difficult to personally thank every single person or business that sent cards, gifts, food, donations, prayers, letters, and organized fundraisers. We have read every card, message and comment and find such hope and comfort in the kind words. The financial support truly helps ease that burden and provides the ability to focus all efforts on caring for the boys and helping them get through this nightmare.

Mitch was the most amazing husband and Daddy. He was the foundation of our family, he was everything to us and we miss him terribly.

After learning the details of the events that occurred on that tragic day, we want to recognize and highlight the heroic efforts of Mitch’s fellow firefighters Steve Unruh and Troy Kinley, as well as Sgt. Christopher Biese, Officer Paul Christensen, and the Gold Cross paramedics on scene. There was a lot of bravery shown by all of these men that day, and we know they did everything they could for Mitch and to protect the community from additional harm.

The Appleton Fire Department has been incredible to our family. They have been there for us every step of the way, and we know they will continue to be a part of our lives forever. There is no way to properly thank them for everything they have done for all of us, but we are extremely grateful. We are all lucky to have them protecting the city of Appleton.

You all have made the hardest days of our live survivable and bearable. We are eternally grateful and will pay forward the love we have felt these last several weeks. We have seen firsthand how a community can truly come together and that LOVE really does WIN!

Our sincere thanks,

Lindsey, Evan, Logan and Ryan Lundgaard"