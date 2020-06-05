Family of Jonathon Tubby: Chief Smith's words are too little, too late

The family of Jonathon Tubby said the recent actions of Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith, to march in solidarity with peaceful protesters is too little, too late.

We first told you about the officer-involved death of Jonathon Tubby in October of 2018.

He was pulled over for a traffic stop and arrested on a warrant.

Tubby was shot and killed by police in the sally port of the jail when officers believed he was armed.

"He's cheering for us, you know," Tubby's Aunt Sarah Wunderlich said. "He's saying keep going and you can see his smile like come on guys let's keep going."

It's been a year and 7 months since Tubby was killed and as time passes by, his family said they still need closure.

"Hold your people accountable," Tubby's Aunt Sue Doxtator said. "Give us the answer and the closure that all of our families deserve."

In his statement, Chief Smith said Floyd's death was a tragic incident and it should not have happened.

Tubby's family said they believe that statement is sincere, but add the words ring hollow to them since they believe Jonathon's death was preventable as well.

"It just put the fire under us again," Doxtator said.

"You don't get to do that, you don't do that," Tubby's Uncle Arlie Doxtator said. "Unless your hands are clean, you don't get to say those things."

Chief Smith wants to draw a distinction between the cases of Jonathon Tubby and George Floyd, but otherwise can't say much because of a civil lawsuit filed by Tubby's family against the police department and the City of Green Bay.

"I'm terribly sorry to the Tubby family for what occurred, but the cases between this and Minneapolis are completely different," Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith said.

Tubby's family will be marching in a peaceful protest on Sunday.