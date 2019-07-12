Family fun and fundraising: De Pere's Pink Flamingo Classic

Pink Flamingos flock to De Pere this weekend for the 36th annual Pink Flamingo Classic.

The slow-pitch softball tournament features teams from around the area. But there's also a parade, a 5-K, live music, food, and more.

The tournament raises money for local non-profits, even the winning teams have always given their prize money back to go to the good causes.

The tournament has raised more $1,000,000 total in the past 35 years, currently bringing in about $50,000 each year.

The opening game is 5:00 Friday night at Legion Park in De Pere. The parade and 5-K are Saturday morning, and the championship game is 6:30 Sunday night

