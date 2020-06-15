Family delivers 'thank you' basket to officers who helped find their toddler

Two Green Bay police officers are being thanked after helping to reunite a two-year-old boy with his parents.

Police received a report last Friday of a toddler with no parents around.

The officers then took care of him, as well as the family dog, for more than an hour, and checked neighborhoods to see if they could find his home and parents.

They then put a picture on social media, and the boy's mother saw it.

After they were brought back together, the officers delivered some toys to their home.

The boy's parents reciprocated, and delivered a gift basket to thank the officers.