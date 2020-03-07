Family, community members come together to support soldier diagnosed with rare disease

Dozens of people are supporting a Wisconsin soldier and her family as she battles an extremely rare degenerative brain disease.

Alyssa Gruender was hospitalized in 2019 after she started slurring her words and lost the ability to form sentences.

A day later, she suffered a major seizure and doctors decided to perform a brain biopsy.

On Saturday, her friends gathered in Greenville for a fundraising event.

The Outagamie County executive delivered a proclamation during the event naming March 7th as Alyssa Gruender Day in support of her ongoing battle.

"One of our friends came up with fight like a soldier and that was really fitting to us - she's determined she was always eager always looking to be a better person," said Alyssa's father.

Money raised from the event will help cover medical bills and travel expenses for her family.