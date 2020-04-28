Family business gives back to employees by supporting farmers

A family-owned business in Marinette County is giving back to its employees by also supporting local dairy farmers.

Four generations rooted into working alongside farmers, Jamie and Jody Graetz of Graetz Manufacturing in the Village of Pound, said supporting those farmers right now is more important than ever.

“Farmers are the backbone of everything that we do, we've expanded now into more manufacturing and custom fabrication but our farmers will always be our backbone of everything that's happening and our ranchers,” said Jody Graetz, Vice President of Graetz Manufacturing, Inc.

Preceded by already low milk prices, Action 2 News has reported the struggling marketplace for dairy farmers amid the pandemic.

“One farmer in this area, he dumped nine loads a day for a week, and if you had to do that in owning a business, that would be like bringing your product to the doorstep and throwing it in the garbage can, how would that make you feel? Why would you want to keep doing this, how would it affect you mentally, I think it's a strain on everyone,” said Jamie Graetz, President of Graetz Manufacturing, Inc.

That's why every week the company is giving back to its employees in the form of support to local farmers.

“This week was eggs, the week before was cheese curds from Springside Cheese, and then this Thursday they'll be receiving something else,” said Jody Graetz.

It's a surprise this week Jody said, and they just hope this inspires the community to think about our neighbors who want to feed other families as well as their own.

“When farmers are making money and are productive in making money, everything in the U.S does build off of that,” said Jamie Graetz.

