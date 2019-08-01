'Family Man' Judge William Atkinson retires to help care for his grandchildren

A long-time Brown County judge is preparing to put down his gavel for the last time.

Judge William Atkinson recreates a picture from election night 1991 when he became a Brown County circuit court judge. This time he's holding his granddaughter.

The Honorable William Atkinson is officially retiring August 11 after 28 years on the bench as a circuit court judge.

He's now about to take on a very different role in retirement.

On and off the bench, Judge Atkinson is a family man.

Surrounded by three of his eight young grandchildren brings out a softer side of the five-term circuit court judge, as he plays with the kids during a break from cases.

It is family calling him into retirement.

"My wife daycares our daughter's three children, and I'll be giving her a hand taking care of little Clara and Marty and Josephine," says Judge Atkinson, excited about his decision to help care for his grandkids full-time.

That same family-first philosophy has long been evident in his courtroom.

His messages at sentencings have drawn out heartfelt and sometimes raw emotions.

"It hits very close to home when you see victims of these drunk driving cases that are just like the ones you love. While that can't be a factor in sentencing, it just affects you as a human being," he says. "It was so hard to see that loss and such a needless loss."

While it's his job to impose the laws, it's the behaviors and attitudes toward drunk driving that bother him most.

"It's sad to see all the cases. Over the years, you would think there would be some progress towards resolving all these drunk driving cases, and what I find is there hasn't been a lot of advancement," he says. "We allow it to be commonplace and almost a right to brag about how drunk you got last weekend when you show up for work on Monday, and we need to address that."

Those drunk driving cases also influenced his parenting style, as his three children grew into adults.

"So many of our cases involve intoxicated people doing really stupid things, so every time I had a case, I would copy the complaint. I would mail it to the kids in college and say, 'Reason 2,618 why not to drink' in hopes they would behave themselves even away at college," he says, adding they always did.

Judge Atkinson says his role in changing people's lives has proven rewarding and sometimes even surprising.

"Then 14 years later, (I) meet the defendant in Fleet Farm and have him thank me for the harsh sentence, indicating that he thought without it, he would have never straightened out his life and he actually appreciated it."

Judge Atkinson has seen a lot of law changes over the years and an increased focus on victims. He says he worked diligently to fix things people told him needed to improve, like cost, time and seemingly never-ending court appearances.

Among all the progress, he's had a dedicated staff alongside him, including his court reporter of 28-years, a nearly unprecedented partnership.

Judge Atkinson says many tears will be shed over leaving that staff who've grown to be his second family.

But in his final few days on the bench, he's giving all of them something to smile about.

He's wearing a different tie each day to reflect a different part of his history with Brown County.

"Today, I happen to be wearing a tie that was in the photograph on the front page of the Press Gazette when I won election back in 1991," he says, showing off his red and white striped tie. "The photograph includes my daughter, who was then four years old, so I took out the tie last night to wear it today."

Thursday, as his grandchildren visited him for lunch, his granddaughter got to recreate the photo with him on the bench.

It's the start of a busy retirement being grandpa.