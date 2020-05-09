Appleton family hosts social distancing graduation ceremony

The pandemic put a pause on a lot of different traditions, but one set of Appleton parents figured out a workaround to celebrate their daughter’s scholastic accomplishment.

Elizabeth Landwehr's last semester of college didn't go as planned because of the pandemic.

"My last day of college I didn't know was my last day,” said Elizabeth. “I just left very abruptly, I had no idea it was my last day of class, my last time seeing my friends, so yeah it was really hard."

"We just felt really bad for her,” said Greg Landwehr, Elizabeth’s father. “She's been a good sport, she's been home from early March going to class online, keeping her busy, but it's just not the same."

Elizabeth's parents, Greg and Lynn, wanted to find a way to celebrate what would've been her graduation day. Her bachelor's degree in International Business from Minnesota State University Mankato was mailed to her parent’s home in Appleton.

"We live right there in Lawrence Court, and we look at this amphitheater [in Jones Park],” said Greg. “I don't know, one morning I just thought it would be a good idea we could have her walk across this stage."

Family and friends spread throughout Jones Park, some neighbors even watched from the balconies above to be a part of the ceremony. It included a drone "flyover" and some heartfelt speakers

"I truly have been blessed,” Greg said of Elizabeth during his speech.

"It's super special for me, actually both my parents were really into this idea,” said Elizabeth. “It just shows how much they care about me and how much they want to support me and I think they're really proud of me and my accomplishments in college so I'm happy they wanted me to go through with this."

Doing the graduation in an alternative way actually allowed for more family and friends to attend rather than if it had been held in Mankato.

“To have more family here and more friends is amazing, too,” said Elizabeth. “So I’m really happy how it turned out.”

It may not have been the original plan but it left Elizabeth, and her parents, feeling lucky to have so many supportive people in her life.

"I think someday we'll look back at this and say 'Wow, that was so much better than it would've been,’” said Greg.

"Everyone is here for me and they're so happy to be here. It means so much to me,” said Elizabeth. “This wouldn't be possible without any of them so I'm so happy and thankful."

