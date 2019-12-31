Families enjoy free New Year's Eve events across Green Bay

Families in Green Bay enjoyed an earlier night out, with a number of free activities to help ring in the New Year.

A number of downtown organizations hosted free family events.

Some started the night at the Neville Public Museum where they had a chance to explore some free interactive exhibits.

“The whole premise behind ‘Rock'n New Year’s Eve’ now, it's just supposed to be a family friendly event alcohol free, that's kind of the big thing and ideally it's a free event,” said Ryan Swadley, educator at the museum.

Others headed to the Ferguson YMCA in downtown for some games and food before heading off to their own celebrations.

“We went to the museum and we spent a little time there, had some cookies, and then we stopped here at the YMCA and after that we're going to go home and shoot some fireworks when New Year comes in,” said Octavius Coleman of Green Bay.

Another activity people took advantage of were the horse drawn carriage rides. The activity has been canceled in the past due to the weather.

“One year it was fog and the next year it was all ice, so we can't really be out, it's more of the traffic than anything,” said Mike Gildernick, owner of L&M Carriage Service of De Pere.

The horses didn't mind being out, happy to help families ring in the New Year together.

“It's not just about adults getting out, and celebrating the day, we can celebrate it with the kids as well,” said Bridgette Tease.

