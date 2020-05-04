Families concerned over possible outbreak at a Pulaski assisted living facility

More and more families are reaching out to Action 2 News about a possible coronavirus outbreak at an assisted living facility in Pulaski.

Some staff members are also concerned over the lack of communication and procedures at the facility since the start of the pandemic.

Action 2 News heard from the husband of Kris Matthies who has been at Country Villa in Pulaski for a year now. She has multiple sclerosis and just tested positive for coronavirus.

“I haven't heard anything, none of the other family members have heard anything, there's been no communication whatsoever,” said Tom Matthies.

Tom Matthies said he doesn't think the facility took necessary precautions when it needed to. He said his wife told him there was a lack of protection being used by staff and residents since the first confirmed case.

Over the weekend Country Villa confirmed one case but Action 2 News has confirmed with several families who have loved ones who tested positive, as well as at least two staff members, bringing their count to sixteen.

“Everything that was going on a lot of the people that were there and I don't know what this is called, but they had like a helmet with air being pumped in, and just to see that was so real about how -- really how it's there,” said Karen Werner, whose mom is a resident at the facility.

Country Villa President Chad Reader told Action 2 News that staff has been actively reaching out to families and isolating residents to stop the spread immediately. He also said no visitors have been allowed since March 12th.

Caretakers also have been speaking out telling Action 2 News that the facility didn't properly prepare and didn't take extra precaution around the most vulnerable.

Two staff members told Action 2 News that they were told to still work after testing positive for the virus.

President Chad Reader said no employee was allowed in the building if tested positive or showed symptoms. He said he can confirm there have been other cases.

“Our hearts go out to our residents, families, and staff, as we are working through this pandemic, as we have said many times and will continue to say, our residents and our staff are our top priority and will continue to be,” said Reader.