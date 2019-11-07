Falling leaves, falling snow... falling behind

Falling leaves and falling behind.

Action 2 News first told you last week about many leaf collections pushed back by the early onset of winter weather. The snow this week is causing municipalities to fall even further behind.

This snowfall may not seem like a lot, but for leaf collection even the smallest amount can make a big difference.

The villages of Little Chute and Fox Crossing both wrote Facebook posts this week assuring people their leaves will get picked up but it will take some time.

Snowfall can affect leaf pickup in a number of ways: It covers the leaves, make them a heavier load for machines to handle, damages the bags containing them, and overall slows down the process.

The amount of leaves isn't helping, either.

"It's not uncommon for them to actually run a day or two behind just because of the volume of the leaves. This year, though, you throw in the weather it compounds it, multiplies it, and so that's why they're so far behind," Fox Crossing Village Manager Jeffrey Sturgell said.

"You kind of got to wait for Mother Nature to run its course, then the leaves need to be on the ground before we can rake, and it just so happens like this weekend a majority of them fell and so hopefully we can get out there, get the job done and people can worry about the snow then," Little Chute Village Administrator James Fenlon said.

Little Chute hopes to have all its leaf collection done by the end of this month.

Fox Crossing plans on collections going into the first week of December.

But if you haven't raked your yard yet, you may have to wait until spring.