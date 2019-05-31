Falcon chicks banded at Menasha's Essity paper mill

An Essity worker who built peregrine falcon nesting boxes for the paper mill in Menasha was recognized Friday by having one of the mill's newest falcon chicks named after him.

A falcon expert banded three of the four chicks that hatched at the Essity Mill. The fourth is still too little to identify its gender, so it wasn't banded Friday.

Each of the three chicks was given a name. Essity employees in the Fox Cities chose the name Katisha for a female chick and Freier for a male chick -- after Jeff Freier, who constructed and installed two nesting boxes at the mill five years ago.

A second female chick was named Fluffy Marshmallow by students at Butte des Morts Elementary.

The chicks were sired by Thor, a banded male peregrine falcon which has returned to the Essity nesting boxes for the past three years. His mate this year that laid the four eggs isn't banded, so employees are calling her "Mystery."

