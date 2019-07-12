Fake $20 bills used at Shawano rummage sale

Shawano police are asking the community to be on the lookout for fake money.

Officers were called to a rummage sale for a report of someone handing over fake $20 bills.

According to police, a person gave two fake twenties to a child to pay for items Friday morning.

The bills look real at first glance, but above and below the U.S. Treasurer's signature they say "This note is not legal. It is to be used for motion pictures" and "Not the Real Secretary," and the word "replica" appears in small text in upper and lower corners.

The man who paid with the fake money is described as a man in his 60s who was wearing a blue swimsuit with flowers and a white T-shirt with a dragon on it.