Faith leaders and law enforcement train for safety within places of worship

There were more than 200 local faith leaders and law enforcement members learning how to keep places of worship safe on Monday.

The third-annual Place of Worship Safety and Security Symposium coordinated by Northeast Wisconsin Technical College had a message of prevention this year.

Some faith leaders wanted to become a part of the event because something happened that opened their eyes to the importance of safety within a church.

“We had an individual stand up and confront the pastor, and at that point, after it was all over we realized that someone needed to take an active role,” said Scott Ryan, Committee Member for the conference.

There were speakers and breakout sessions and participants learned the importance of verbally de-escalating a situation.

“I spent half of my career in crime prevention, ultimately we want to prevent something from happening, there's just so much negative that come with responding, and then recovery, and even incarcerating folks, there's just so much involved in that, if we can just prevent it, that's huge,” said Jason Weber, Safety Training Coordinator at NWTC.

Coordinators said the chance for a threat in our area is always a possibility, but this conference isn't just to train for the event of an active shooter. It's medical emergencies, or natural disasters too and preparing often is also crucial.

“We practice scenarios, you do role-playing in order to prepare for those situations, because none of them are ever the same, so proactive, variation makes for a sound response,” said Steven Fifrick, Committee Member for the conference.

