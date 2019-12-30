Facebook group brings out the "Heroes of Oshkosh"

At Zaroni's in Oshkosh superheroes aren't just a theme, they're inspiration.

"At Zaroni's we've always been reaching out for people and helping people out,” said owner Jon Doemel.

So, Doemel decided to give the power of Facebook a try.

"I had all these people asking me for help and all these people messaging me how to help,” said Doemel. “So I was like 'I'm just going to create this group over here and let the dots connect themselves.' Maybe we'd get like 300 people in there. In three days we had 3,000.”

The "Heroes of Oshkosh" Facebook group is now up to more than 6,000 members. People can post needs they may have, or items or services they'd be willing to offer others. The one rule: people can't ask for money.

"We don't want to just hand somebody a parachute, we want to give them somewhere to land,” said Doemel.

Roughly 40 people work behind the scenes to connect donors and recipients. The group is so new, many of them are just now meeting each other in person.

"Being a connection between people that want to help and people that need help is amazing, it's all that was needed," said Stephanie Brehmer.

Brehmer does many things for the group, including being one of several "haulers" who puts in hours every week driving furniture and other donations to those in need.

Each truck even has special stickers to signify the Heroes group.

"There are so many people out here willing to help, they just needed a way to do it,” said Doemel.

Doemel says other heroes groups have now popped up in other states, and the hope is that more communities in the Fox Cities will do the same.

"Heroes exist. They absolutely exist,” said Doemel. “We're a super hero-themed restaurant for a reason. We want to let people know it doesn’t take super powers, all it takes is a big heart."

To learn more about the group visit the “Heroes of Oshkosh” Facebook page CLICK HERE.

