Facebook child care groups helping parents during school shutdown

One of Gov. Tony Evers’ latest moves to help stop the spread of COVID-19 put many parents in a bind. Some schools already decided to close, but all schools will have to close by Wednesday due to a statewide mandate.

Some Facebook groups are now helping connect parents to all their childcare options.

"The group has exploded,” said Corrynn Krueger.

Krueger, a child care provider, started a Fox Valley Childcare Connection Facebook page five years ago but never expected it to become handy during a pandemic.

"This is what that group was made for is for everyone to come together and work together as a team,” said Krueger.

The group gives a place for parents and child care providers to connect, a resource many could use while Wisconsin schools are shut down for at least two weeks.

"We can contain who comes into our homes or centers, we can sanitize,” said Stephanie Bogart, another child care provider in the group. “We can just try to stay on top of it a little more because parents have to work during this time, not everything is closing down."

The page does include non-licensed providers, like area teachers who know they'll have availability the next couple of weeks, so Krueger and Bogart encourage parents to do their due diligence.

"We don't want someone being just like 'Okay I'm desperate, can you watch my kid?' not even meet them, not even have any precautions,” said Bogart.

"Start with background checks, definitely ask for references,” said Krueger.

Since the statewide school closure was announced, a similar Facebook group formed for a specific group of parents.

"Our staffing needs, of course, in the hospital become very great during this time. We have a lot of inpatients coming through,” said Brittany Shallow, an Orthopedic Team Leader with Bellin Health.

When people started calling in because of child care needs, Shallow created the Bellin Childcare/Sitter Connect Facebook group.

"I sent it out, sent it out to a couple of my friends, and it escalated and we have about 900 members right now in two days,” said Shallow.

Bellin Health employees are offering to watch each others kids on their days off, and are even offing up their older children or other family members as sitters.

"It was a big community thing just bringing everyone together,” said Shallow.

Bringing everyone together is the goal of these pages and the creators hope even more people take advantage.

"I just hope everyone knows there's this resource out there that is at their fingertips,” said Krueger.

Bellin Health employees can find the Bellin group HERE, other parents in the area can check out the Fox Valley Childcare group HERE.

As a way to open up more childcare options for families, the governor lifted several childcare regulations Sunday. Those include lifting the number of hours a child care provider can work and lifting the restriction on the number of children providers can look after.

Visit the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families website for the full list of restrictions that have been lifted: CLICK HERE

