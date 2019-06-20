Face painting, food trucks and more at Summer Solstice Celebration

It may not always feel like it, but it's time to celebrate summer in Northeast Wisconsin.

Green Bay is hosting its annual Summer Solstice Celebration Thursday, June 20. It's 5-9 p.m. at Whitney Park.

The party has live music by The Presidents, food trucks, local beer, and games for the family.

Mischief & Magic Entertainment will provide free face painting. That's 5-7 p.m. Watch the video for a demonstration.

Organizers encourage visitors to bring lawn chairs and blankets.

CLICK HERE for more information.

Summer officially starts Friday. CLICK HERE for your StormCenter 2 Forecast.