FVTC student shares knowledge with others after construction of COVID-19 testing sites

Drive-thru testing sites for COVID-19 have popped up all over the country. One Fox Valley Technical College student got a chance to construct some of those sites for his internship.

"It was all changing, we had to adapt,” said Dylan Casey.

Casey didn't expect to have an opportunity to assist health care workers during a pandemic through his internship with Boldt Construction.

"Going out into the field and doing something like this was pretty amazing, being a student of Fox Valley Tech I never imagined that it'd take me to this,” said Casey.

The 20-year-old assisted in building drive-thru testing sites and overflow tents at multiple Aurora Health Center locations: Green Bay, Oshkosh, Two Rivers, and Marinette.

Casey took photos and videos of the process to share with fellow Construction Management Technology Program students.

"This is unreal, this is something that not everybody could see, and I thought it'd be great to show everybody how versatile [it is] and what construction can do in these times of need,” said Casey. “What you could be doing and what kind of impact you do make on people."

Casey says aside from working quickly to address the urgent need, a big part of the plans was ensuring the process would be as comfortable and efficient as possible, for patients and health care workers.

"It's not about getting the job done to what we want, its making sure it's done right for them,” said Casey.

Casey says his professor and classmates were appreciative to have his firsthand perspective in their class, which is now done by virtual means because of the pandemic.

"It was pretty special. I didn't expect anything to come out of it but, you know, it's pretty great,” said Casey. "It's hard to teach construction online, you don't get to be in a lab… and learn about it. So to be able to take my classmates through it as if they're with me… it was a big win for our class I think."

Great to learn just how much construction is essential in times of need, and getting to share those lessons with other students.

"It was very special and I felt very honored to do it,” said Casey.

