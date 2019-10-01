FVTC receives state grant for helping veterans start small businesses

More than $400,000 in grant money is being given to community organizations that provide veterans with entrepreneurship, technical, business or other training assistance.

Courtesy: MGN

Fox Valley Technical College was chosen as one of the recipients.

The Venture Center at FVTC helps military veterans launch small businesses.

Tuesday, Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs presented the school with grant money.

"The unique thing about our program, in addition to the training and the connections, veterans who successfully complete this program get $2,500 seed capital to help them launch or grow their business," Venture Center director Amy Pietsch said.

Four Milwaukee-area organizations also received grant checks Tuesday.