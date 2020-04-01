FVTC offers videos for parenting younger children

With school suspended, many parents have been trying to find ways to educate their children. That's the same for younger children at the Fox Valley Technical College Parent-Child Center.

The program is making videos for students and providing parents with projects to do with their kids.

The director of the Parent-Child Center says it's been a successful effort.

"The reaction is, a lot of the parents have said this is awesome because the children are sitting down and asking to watch the videos over and just looking at their friends and talking about their friends, so that has been really, really great," center director Michelle Abrams said.

FVTC encourages parents to try to maintain normalcy in their household as much as possible during an irregular time.

