FVTC assembling 777 for Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting Training Center

A new training center in the Fox Valley will help future firefighters learn specialized skills.

One piece of an aircraft prop is delivered to Fox Valley Technical College's Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighter Training Center. Once assembled, it will be the only Boeing 777 firefighting prop in the U.S. (WBAY photo)

Fox Valley Technical College's Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting Training Center opened Thursday.

It's the only training center of its kind in the Midwest.

It will have two complete airplane props, including a Boeing 777, designed to be used over and over for training.

The first section of the Boeing was delivered Thursday. Five more pieces will be delivered in the coming weeks. Once it's assembled, it will be the only 777 for firefighter training in the entire country.

"This particular prop has a very specialized use, and it's by the professionals that work at the airports," Cory McKone, Fox Valley Tech Dean of Public Safety, said. "To have it here in the Fox Valley and available for this type of training facility and training prop, really special time for all of us."