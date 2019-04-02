FVTC and Concordia University team up for bachelor's program

The construction business, along with other trades, is booming. And now, for the first time ever in Northeast Wisconsin, students who complete a two-year, Construction Management Technology degree at Fox Valley Tech now have somewhere local to complete their bachelor's degree.

Fox Valley Technical College has 100% job placement for students in construction management technology, and with the industry continuing to grow, there's no slowdown in sight.

According to Rich Cass, Department Chair of Construction Management at FVTC, "With an aging workforce in the supervision and management side of construction, there's definitely a need that needs to be filled in the area."

But for students who wanted to continue their education, past an associates degree, there was no option locally, until now. After more than a year of discussions, Concordia University and Fox Valley Tech signed an agreement for a two plus two program.

Students who successfully complete the Construction Management Technology program at Fox Valley Tech can then apply for the Construction and Trades Management program at Concordia. The accelerated bachelor's program will be based in the Fox Valley and is offered as weekly night classes.

"The students will be working full-time during the day and being able to attend classes in the evenings, so it's a balance of growing in their hands on experience in the field but also rounding out that education and the baccalaureate area as well," says Sarah Schneider with Concordia University.

The convenience of the program is appealing for Fox Valley Tech grads who are already finding success in the construction industry.

Recent grad Josh Fenske says, "This is really the first option I have, locally, where I can stay with my full-time employer and still get the in-class atmosphere that Concordia can provide."

Jim Peterson who is also planning to attend Concordia adds, "With the partnership with Fox Valley Tech, Concordia, my current employer Catalyst there's really no pressure. It's take it at my pace and make it as worthwhile as possible."

The first group of students in the collaboration program will begin classes this July.

For people interested in the program, Concordia is hosting an informational open house on May 9th from 8:00-10:00am at their Appleton location. The address is 4351 W. Collge Ave. Suite 100. People planning to attend are asked to RSVP to Ted Williams by May 8th. Williams can be reached at ted.williams@cuw.edu or 920.968.0933.

