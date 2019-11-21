FIRST ALERT WEATHER SPECIAL: The power of VIPIRMAX

In the FIRST ALERT WEATHER CENTER, we're always adding new technology to keep you informed of changing weather so you know what to expect.

VIPIRMAX image

One of the newest tools we have is FIRST ALERT VIPIRMAX.

The state-of-the-art system uses improved algorithms to better show areas of rain, snow and wintry mixes.

We have access to the newly upgraded Baron weather model -- something none of our competitors have. This gives us the ability to show data you won't see anywhere else, including snowfall estimates as well as current and future road temperatures.

The new road temperature forecast allows us to better pinpoint when snow is more likely to stick when it arrives after a period of milder weather.