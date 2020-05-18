FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Streets flooding in Green Bay area

Heavy rain and strong northwest winds are causing street flooding in the Green Bay area.

Street flooding in Green Bay. May 18, 2020. (WBAY Photo)

Green Bay Police gave us this list of road closures and street flooding:

--Ashland Avenue at West Walnut Street and School Place will be closed until the water recedes.

--Shawano Avenue between Oak Street and Hazel Street is currently impassable and will be closed for some time.

--The 500 block of South Broadway Street is also barricaded due to high water issues.

--The 200 block of South Ashland Avenue is closed for the same reason.

--North Broadway Street at Prairie Street is experiencing flooding and signs have been placed to warn drivers.

About 2.5 inches of rain has fallen in Green Bay since Sunday.

Residents along the Fox River, East River and Duck Creek are urged to monitor conditions closely and watch for evacuation orders.

NWS says the following areas could experience flooding: Green Bay, Bellevue, De Pere, Howard, Ashwaubenon, Allouez, Lambeau Field and the Leo Frigo Bridge.

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: watch for high winds on the Leo Frigo I-43 bridge in Green Bay. Hold tight to that steering wheel. #WBAYFirstAlert pic.twitter.com/YdOI2e0BCS — Kathryn Bracho (@KBrachoWBAY) May 18, 2020

"Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots," reads the Flood Warning.

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: some roads flooded in the downtown Green Bay area. Water is rising. Some roads also may be affected near the Lakeshore and Bay. Please don’t drive through standing water. #WBAYFirstAlert pic.twitter.com/zhLyLg0dwi — Kathryn Bracho (@KBrachoWBAY) May 18, 2020

