FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow arrives in time for slippery morning drive

Snow that was supposed to fall overnight decided to wait a few hours and arrive just in time for the Wednesday morning drive.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted until noon Wednesday for the counties of Calumet, Manitowoc, Waushara and Winnebago. Two-to-four inches of snow is possible.

"The snow will increase during the morning commute, and roads may quickly become snow covered and slippery," reads a statement from the National Weather Service.

Conditions are snowy and slick in Fond du Lac. Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue has responded to a rollover crash on I-41 SB at Military Road and a one-vehicle crash on I-41 NB at Highway 151.

"Used extreme caution traveling due to current weather conditions," says the fire department.

