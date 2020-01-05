FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Mason Street Bridge is working again, traffic resumes

As of 7:15 p.m., Green Bay Police say the Mason Street Bridge is back open. Traffic can resume in the area.

Previous Story:

According to Green Bay Police, the Mason Street Bridge is stuck open in downtown Green Bay.

As of 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, the bridge is still in an open position due to a mechanical issue

City crews are working on it right now, but drivers are asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes, which include the Walnut Street Bridge, Main Street Bridge, Tower Drive Bridge or Highway 172 Bridge.

This story is developing and we will update it as soon as possible.