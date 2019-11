Green Bay's Main Street (Ray Nitschke) Bridge is closed to traffic due to a "mechanical failure," according to police.

It's unknown how long the bridge will be closed to traffic. Action 2 News will keep you updated.

Drivers should use the Walnut Street Bridge or the Mason Street Bridge as an alternative route.

Police did not provide details of the mechanical failure or what caused it.

CLICK HERE for the First Alert Traffic interactive map.