FEMA to help local municipalities recoup costs of July storm damage

President Donald Trump approved a Federal Disaster Declaration in Wisconsin after July’s devastating storms.

This declaration triggers the release of federal funds to start helping communities recover.

Wisconsin Emergency Management (WEM) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confirmed more than $19.5 million of damage was caused by the storms that hit between July 18 and July 20.

The storms produced severe thunderstorms, flooding and more than a dozen tornadoes. Six of those tornadoes touched down in Outagamie and Waupaca Counties.

In total, 17 counties and two tribes have been approved for the public assistance disaster declaration. FEMA is still reviewing a request from Marinette County.

With $19.5 million in preliminary damage costs, a quarter, or close to $5 million, happened in five Northeast Wisconsin Counties.

Now that the federal government has been given the go-ahead to help out financially, FEMA officials will be back in Wisconsin over the next several weeks.

“We are going to be working with Wisconsin Emergency Management to conduct what are called applicant briefings,” said Troy Christensen, External Affairs Officer with FEMA.

Those applicant briefings will allow FEMA to work with individual municipalities to come up with a project plan.

“So a project is something, say tree debris had to be removed from this area, that would be a project and we're going to be working one on one very closely with the local communities to determine which projects need to be funded through this program,” said Christensen.

According to the Federal Declaration for Public Assistance, which does not include individual homeowners or businesses, local municipalities can recoup 75 percent of the costs they incurred for:

• debris removal,

• emergency protective measures to save lives and protect property and public health

• overtime pay

• repairs to roads, schools, bridges and other public infrastructure

• hazard mitigation projects

“So this is a unique program that basically takes actions to prevent or reduce the long term risk,” said Christensen. “For example, safe rooms in schools for tornadoes, something like that.”

Christensen said as FEMA digs into the receipts and damage reports a bit more, the damage totals could change.

“So for example, if there was tree debris that was still out alongside a road or something of that nature, just because of the sheer volume of debris it takes a long time to clear some of this, just because that work hasn't necessarily been completed and included in those preliminary numbers doesn't mean it won't be included going forward,” said Christensen.

While FEMA will reimburse municipalities 75 percent of eligible storm damage costs, the remaining 25 percent will be covered by state and local agencies. It could take months before municipalities see any money.

“It's a reimbursement program. So we do need to make sure that all of the information is there to make sure that not only the projects are eligible but that all of the documentation has been completed as well,” said Christensen.

