FEMA approves disaster declaration for July storms

The federal government has approved a disaster declaration for the July tornadoes and storms that caused devastation across Wisconsin.

The FEMA declaration is for 17 counties and two tribes impacted by the July 18-20 storm outbreak.

LIST OF COUNTIES: Barron, Clark, Forest, La Crosse, Langlade, Menominee, Monroe, Oconto, Oneida, Outagamie, Polk, Portage, Rusk, Shawano, Vernon, Waupaca and Wood.

The FEMA declaration includes the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin and the St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin.

Gov. Tony Evers requested federal assistance for Marinette County. That's still under review by FEMA.

“We are glad the federal government moved quickly to approve disaster assistance for folks that were devastated by the severe storms last month,” said Gov. Evers. “This is an important step in helping communities across our state rebuild and recover.”

Local governments can apply for assistance to cover costs from storm response and cleanup. They should contact county emergency management for help.

“We will work closely with FEMA to help the impacted tribes and counties listed in the declaration receive federal disaster assistance as quickly as possible,” said Maj. Gen. Don Dunbar, adjutant general and Wisconsin’s Homeland Security Advisor.

The storms downed thousands of trees and power lines. The state estimates 300,000 people were without power for days.

Two people died during storm cleanup.