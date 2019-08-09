FEMA agrees to survey Wisconsin's July storm damage

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will be sending crews, along with Wisconsin Emergency Management, to conduct preliminary damage assessments from last month's storms next week.

Eighteen counties and two tribal territories were hit hard by severe storms and tornadoes July 19 and 20.

Gov. Tony Evers made a request to FEMA last week to review the damage in hopes of getting some federal aid for municipal governments, saying damage to private properties was covered by insurance or wouldn't qualify for government assistance (see related story).

Crews will start meeting with local and tribal officials on Tuesday.

Assessments in our area will include Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano and Waupaca counties and the Menominee Indian Reservation.

The Department of Military Affairs says this is the next step in potentially asking for a federal disaster declaration to help communities get reimbursed for some of the cost put in after the severe damage.