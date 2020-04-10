FDA warns Alex Jones about misbranded coronavirus cures

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration has warned Infowars founder Alex Jones to stop promoting unapproved coronavirus “cures.”

The FDA asked Alex Jones to take down several products from his website which are reportedly advertised as treatments and cure for COVID-19. (Source: KEYE/CNN)

The FDA asked Jones to take down several products from his website which are reportedly advertised as treatments and cure for COVID-19. The products include Superblue Silver Immune Gargle, SuperSilver Whitening Toothpaste and SuperSilver Wound Dressing Gel.

The products are actually unapproved new drugs that are sold in violation of FDA regulation.

Jones has 48 hours to respond. If he doesn’t, legal action could be taken.

